Agartala (Tripura) [India] May 11 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha attended a blood donation camp organised by the Art of Living, Tripura Apex Body, on the occasion of the 69th birth anniversary of spiritual leader and humanitarian Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The Chief Minister appreciated the blood donors' contribution and expressed heartfelt appreciation to the organisers for undertaking this initiative.

In his official post on X, CM Saha expressed gratitude to blood donors stating, "I would like to thank all the blood donors who attended the blood donation camp organised by the Sri Sri Ram Thakur Seva Mandir in Banamalipur on the occasion of the Tirodhan Tithi of the late Mahant Maharaj Bhavatosh Banerjee of Kaivalya Dham. I applaud the entrepreneurs involved in this type of humanitarian service, in addition to serving Thakur."

CM Saha also praised the organisation's efforts in promoting human welfare, education, healthy cultural practices, and the vital cause of blood donation.

In addition, CM Saha also participated in another blood donation drive organised at Ramthakur Seva Mandir, Banamalipur, where he encouraged and supported the participants.

On Saturday, CM Saha participated in a free eye check-up camp organised by Prabin Nagarik Sangha. The camp, held at Vivekananda Abashan in Santipara, Agartala, aimed to provide essential eye care services to the local community.

During his visit, CM Saha appreciated the initiative and commended the organisers' efforts to promote public health, especially among older adults. CM also encouraged citizens to undergo regular eye examinations to prevent avoidable vision problems and maintain overall eye health.

The camp witnessed a significant turnout from area residents, who availed themselves of free consultations and check-ups by experienced ophthalmologists. The event highlighted the importance of community-based health initiatives in improving public well-being.

On Friday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a high-level security meeting at his residence to address security concerns along the India-Bangladesh border. The meeting lasted over an hour and focused primarily on intensifying surveillance and security measures across the international boundary. (ANI)

