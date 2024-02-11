Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 11 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday emphasised that the clubs have a significant role in social work and addressing societal challenges, thereby increasing public confidence in them.

Saha said this while inaugurating a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp organized by the Agartala Polster Club on Sunday. "At present, clubs in the state are organizing various social programs, including blood donation camps. This proactive involvement in community service is a positive development not previously observed in clubs. We now witness a healthy cultural environment within these organisations," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of such blood donation camps in motivating people to donate blood.

"Clubs have a significant role in social work and addressing societal challenges, which fosters public trust in their activities. Both the central and state governments, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are dedicated to the welfare of the people. The current law and order situation in the state is satisfactory. It is crucial for the citizens to cooperate in maintaining this situation," he added.

Saha also acknowledged the sensitivity of the people of the state, noting their prompt response during times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic. During the event, he lauded the Polster Club for organizing the blood donation camp and extended congratulations to the donors.Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder, Club President Gautam Sarkar, and others were also present. (ANI)

