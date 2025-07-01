Agartala, Jul 1 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister and dental surgeon Manik Saha on Tuesday paid rich tributes to legendary physician and statesman Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth and death anniversary, stating that he had broken the popular myth that doctors cannot excel in politics.

Saha was speaking at a programme held at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) on the occasion of National Doctors' Day.

"Dr B C Roy was not only a prominent doctor in India but also a great political leader. He served as the second chief minister of West Bengal and is rightly called the architect of the modern state. His life proves that doctors can also play a vital role in public life," Saha said.

Recalling Dr Roy's contribution to the freedom struggle and his close association with Mahatma Gandhi as his personal physician, Saha praised the former CM's diagnostic abilities, stating, "It is said that he could diagnose diseases simply by looking at the patient's face. In contrast, we now rely on many tools and investigations to detect illnesses. It is truly remarkable how he achieved such precision."

Saha, who also holds the health portfolio, highlighted Tripura's recent achievements in the healthcare sector, claiming the state has emerged as a regional medical hub.

"Sophisticated surgeries, including kidney transplants, and even complex heart and liver operations, are now being performed here. Patients no longer need to go outside the state for such advanced treatments," he said.

He further revealed that the state government has allotted land for a new 100-bed eye hospital where advanced treatments and surgeries will be available under the care of super-specialist doctors.

"We are attracting highly qualified professionals to the state as they find Tripura a peaceful place to live and work with dignity," he added.

In a move to honour the legacy of doctors in the state, Saha announced that a location has been named after the late Dr P B Das.

The government plans to establish seven medical councils there, including those for dental, ayurvedic, and homeopathic medicine.

"Through such initiatives, our government aims to express gratitude and respect towards the medical fraternity," he added.

The event at AGMC witnessed the participation of faculty, students, senior doctors, and health officials, who all came together to celebrate the contributions of doctors to society.

In a programme at Pragya Bhavan, he said the government is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi for hospital management to improve service delivery system.

He said a team of AIIMS, New Delhi headed by its director M Srinivas recently visited GBP Hospital & AGMC and IGM hospital to improve the healthcare facilities.

"If we don't have a proper management system at the hospital, it is not possible to improve the delivery system. We are in touch with AIIMS to improve the hospital management segment. The government will sign an MoU with the AIIMS, New Delhi, which is offering MD in hospital management," he said.

Saha said three renal transplants have been successfully done at GBP hospital & AGMC (with the help of Shija Hospital and Research Institute).

"We are contemplating introducing facilities for transplant of kidney, liver and bone marrow. The government is in touch with the Mohan Foundation, a trusted organ donor NGO to push the plan for liver transplant in the northeastern state," he said.

The chief minister highlighted the changes in the state's healthcare sector over the past few years.

"The doctors have handled many critical ailments at GBP hospital & AGMC that resulted in a reduction in referral cases to outside the state. We are committed to providing the best possible treatment to the people," he added.

