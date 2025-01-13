Agartala, Jan 13 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday rejected Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jitendra Chaudhury's demand for a review of the state emblem that was approved by the Centre recently.

Shortly after the Question Hour in the assembly, Chaudhury urged the CM to review the emblem, stating that it does not reflect the state's history, tradition, culture and nature.

Also Read | Good Samaritan Scheme: Nitin Gadkari Announces Increase in Reward for Helping Accident Victims, Stating Those Who Take Them to Hospitals Will Receive INR 25,000.

"I appreciate the government for adopting an emblem for the state. But there is nothing in the emblem which reflects the state's history, culture, tradition and nature, which are key in determining the emblem of any state. I urge the chief minister to review the decision of the government," he said.

In reply, the CM said the government followed a proper procedure before finalising the emblem.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh of Unity: Hashtag ‘Ekta Ka Maha Kumbh’ Tops Social Media Trends on First Day of Mela.

"The council of ministers had discussed the matter thrice. Besides, we had sought help from experts. After exploring all options, we finalised the emblem, depicting a map of Tripura with an orange background," he said.

Earlier, the Congress also expressed its reservations about the logo.

"Normally, an emblem highlights a unique thing or object related to the history, culture and geography of the state. Likewise, the rhino is the emblem of Assam. But in Tripura, the state's map has been made its emblem. I urge the government to review the decision and adopt a new emblem for the state," state Congress president Asish Kumar Saha said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)