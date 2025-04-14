Dhalai (Tripura) [India], April 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a comprehensive review meeting on Sunday at Manu Government Dak Bungalow to assess the progress of various development initiatives underway in the Dhalai district, according to the CMO statement.

The meeting focused on key sectors, including the Public Works Department, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Rural Development, Power, Education, Health, and Forest. Departmental officials presented updates on the ongoing projects, highlighting achievements and challenges.

Also Read | Karnataka Rape-Murder Case: Man Accused of Raping and Killing 5-Year-Old Girl in Hubballi Dies in Police Firing.

Dr Saha stressed the importance of timely execution during the meeting and directed all concerned departments to expedite the remaining works while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

"Development must reach the grassroots efficiently. Delays are unacceptable, especially when the lives of people are directly impacted," he said.

Also Read | Noida Road Accident: ITS Dental College HR Head Rohit Raj Dies After His Car Hits by Truck on Yamuna Expressway.

Dhalai Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Sushmita Das, MLA Shambhu Lal Chakma, MDCs Sanjay Das and Hangsakumar Tripura, Dhalai Zonal Development Chairperson Premlal Molsom, District Magistrate Saju Wahid A, Superintendent of Police Mihirlal Das, Director of Information and Cultural Affairs Bimbisar Bhattacharya, and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, he inaugurated the 51st State-Level Biju Mela in the Dhalai district. The 51st State-Level Biju Mela, which celebrates the traditional New Year's festival of the Chakma community, will take place over five days from April 13 to April 17.

Several dignitaries, including members of the Chakma and local communities, attended the opening ceremony. The event commenced with traditional rituals and cultural performances, setting the tone for the vibrant festivities ahead.

In his inaugural address, Chief Minister Saha emphasised the significance of the Biju Mela in promoting cultural unity and preserving the traditions of the Chakma community. He lauded the efforts of the organisers and encouraged participation from all communities to foster harmony and mutual respect.

The Bizu Mela serves as a platform to celebrate and preserve the cultural identity of the Chakma community, fostering a sense of unity and pride among its members. The event is expected to draw the state and neighbours from across regions, contributing to the promotion of cultural tourism in Tripura. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)