Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 3 (ANI): A high-level meeting was convened on Friday at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to review the final preparations for the upcoming NEET (UG) 2025 examination, scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 4.

According to an official press release, a total of 4,892 candidates from Tripura will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), one of the most competitive medical entrance exams in the country. The exam will be conducted across 11 centres in the state -- 10 located in West Tripura district and one in Dhalai district.

The review meeting, held at the video conference hall of the Secretariat, was attended by Chief Secretary JK. Sinha, DGP (Intelligence), Anurag, Special Secretary of the Education Department, Ravel Hemendra Kumar, and Home Secretary Apurba Roy. The session focused on ensuring robust security arrangements and smooth logistical management for the examination.

Officials informed that all exam centres have undergone detailed inspections, with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of the respective districts overseeing the review of safety and logistical preparedness. Authorities have confirmed that comprehensive security protocols are in place to facilitate a hassle-free exam experience for the candidates.

The designated NEET centres in West Tripura include Maharaja Bir Bikram College, Bir Bikram Memorial College, Banividyapith Girls' Higher Secondary School, Kendriya Vidyalaya Kunjaban-I, Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE), Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC, Hindi Higher Secondary School, and Shishu Bihar Higher Secondary School.

In Dhalai district, the examination will be conducted at Kamalpur Government English Medium Higher Secondary School.

Chief Minister Saha also took to his official social media handle to share details of the review meeting, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring a safe and efficient examination process for aspiring medical students. (ANI)

