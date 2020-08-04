Agartala (Tripura) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday announced that he underwent testing for COVID-19 test, the result for which is awaited after two members of his family tested positive for the virus.

He is currently in self-isolation.

"Two of my family members found COVID-19 positive. Other family members found NEGATIVE I have undergone the COVID-19 test, the result is yet to come I am following self-isolation at my residence & all precautionary measures have been taken Praying for the speedy recovery of family members," Deb tweeted.

Tripura has so far reported 1,742 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministery of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

