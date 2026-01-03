Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Singh Saha said the state government was prioritising quality education and the holistic development of students, who are the future of the nation.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised building a new India by relying on youth power.

Saha made these remarks while inaugurating the Platinum Jubilee programme of Udaipur Ramesh XII Class School in Gomati district on Friday.

Speaking at the programme, the Chief Minister said, "We are going to build a new Tripura. We aim to establish Tripura in the future with the Thansha, which includes all jaati, janajati, Manipuris, and minorities of Tripura. The young children are the leaders of the future. The country and the state are moving forward rapidly under the Double Engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although the opposition is still repeating some memorised slogans as usual, these old sayings are no longer valid."

Saha said the day was significant, as Ramesh School marked an important milestone in its journey and is one of the renowned schools in the state.

"Naturally, we should remember the quality, prestige, and history of this school. Ramesh Chandra Dutta established this school on January 2, 1951. Later, his son Dhirendra Chandra Dutta took the school forward. Both father and son worked hard to advance the school's overall development and establish it. Later, the government extended its support for the school's development. Till now, there are about 42 government-aided schools in the state. This is also a government-aided school. The school's head says it still has a shortage of staff and teachers. We are addressing this issue. There will also be a discussion in the cabinet. The government will take necessary initiatives to fill the vacancies in government-aided schools," he said.

The Chief Minister said that many former students of Ramesh School have established themselves with distinction both in India and abroad.

He further said that Rs 8 crore 51 lakh has been allocated for the development of the school's infrastructure.

"The work on a new building and auditorium is underway. A synthetic football ground is being built here. We want to ensure the overall development of all schools in the state, as schools are like temples. If students, i.e., the future of the nation, are not given proper education, a gap will appear, and we have to be mindful of that. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the National Education Policy to improve the quality of the education system," Saha said.

Saha also emphasised that education should go beyond textbooks to include values, development, and nation-building.

"To enrich spiritual matters, children in all schools need to practice meditation. For example, meditation should be practised for 10 to 15 minutes before and after sports. This gives rhythm to sports. India has the largest population aged 18-35. The Prime Minister has also given great importance to this. He has started the exam pay practice program to relieve the pressure on students about exams," he said.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Gomti Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Debal Debroy, MLAs Jitendra Majumder and Abhishek Debroy, Udaipur Municipal Council Chairman Sheetal Chandra Majumder, Gomati District Magistrate Rinku Lather, Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar K, Principal-in-charge of Ramesh School, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

