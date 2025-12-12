Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 12 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that a section of people is working to create unrest to malign the name of Tripura as they are losing their ground slowly.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda are observing what is happening.

Chief Minister Saha informed that a list of criminals is being prepared.

Addressing an organisation meeting at Sutarmura in Charilam of Sepahijala District, Saha questioned how long they would continue with hooliganism.

"People will not accept it. We want peace in Tripura. In India, Tripura is known as a peaceful state. But some people are working to create unrest and defame Tripura's name. They are losing their ground slowly. They said if they don't get a candidate in 2023, then the BJP would not come. But I want to ask, where were they in 2018? That time, how did the BJP form the government? This was possible due to the blessings of PM Modi. Everything is possible under the leadership of PM Modi. PM Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda are also observing what is happening. A list of criminals is being prepared, and I want to give them a warning. Don't try to hamper human rights. I want to urge people to come and join the BJP. You people are going the wrong way," said Dr. Saha.

Dr. Saha said that due to some vested interests, Janajati people are being misled.

"During Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, a separate department was opened for the janajati, and now PM Modi is working for this. We are also working in line with PM Modi's direction. We are implementing many schemes and providing funds for the Janajati people. BJP will go everywhere; no one can stop us. The CPI(M)-backed unruly elements have joined the local party and are creating problems. During the 2021 ADC election, BJP karyakartas came under attack. Now, there is no such scope. We will take strict action in accordance with the law. We don't support such politics, and people want peace," said Dr. Saha.

He further warned local political parties, saying that hooligans backed by CPI(M) are working to create unrest by joining local parties.

"We maintain the rules of alliance. We are allocating substantial funds to the TTAADC. With communal tickling, no one can create unity or achieve everything through muscle power. And whatever power is necessary, we will use it to maintain peace," he said.

General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, Secretary Devid Debbarma, former Yuva Morcha president Nabadal Banik, Sepahijala Zila Sabhadhipati Supriya Das Datta, District President Biplab Chakraborty, Mandal President Tapas Das, and others were present. (ANI)

