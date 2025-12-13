Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 13 (ANI/WAM): The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts that tomorrow's weather will be partially cloudy to occasionally overcast, with some convective clouds producing rainfall over scattered areas, particularly in coastal and northern regions, along with a decrease in temperatures.

In a statement, the centre said that winds will range from light to moderate, intensifying at times with cloud activity and raising dust. Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, with speeds between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.

Also Read | Will Retired Govt Employees Stop Getting DA Hike, Pay Commission Benefits Under Finance Act 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message.

The Arabian Gulf will experience slight to moderate seas, becoming rough at times with increased cloud cover. In the Sea of Oman, the sea will be slight to moderate, with high and low tides. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)