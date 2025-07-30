Agartala, Jul 30 (PTI) Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha on Wednesday said the party will demand the resignation of home minister if the state's law and order situation does not improve.

Chief Minister Manik Saha currently holds the home portfolio.

Addressing a press conference, Saha alleged that the law and order situation in Tripura has deteriorated significantly, with criminal elements operating unchecked across the state.

"From murder to rape, drug abuse to mafia raj, and infighting among the ruling allies—the people are horrified and frustrated by the complete lawlessness," he said.

Saha accused the government of failing to ensure the safety of opposition leaders, claiming that Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy was harassed during a public outreach programme in his home constituency.

Unknown miscreants set the Congress party office in South Tripura's Harina area on fire soon after it was reopened on Monday for carrying out political activities, and no arrest has so far been made despite lodging of an FIR, Saha claimed.

He said not only opposition parties, Assembly Speaker (Biswabandhu Sen), ruling party MLAs and leaders have become critical over the prevailing law and order situation.

"As a responsible party, the TPCC had written to the chief minister and the DGP over the deteriorating law and order around two months ago, but they did nothing to improve the situation", he said.

Saha claimed that the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) to combat crime is testimony that what the party had pointed out in the letter addressed to the CM on the worsening law and order situation across the state.

The BJP-led government on Tuesday decided to set up an STF to deal with organised crime, extremism, and drug-related cases.

"We will wait and see what the STF delivers. But if the chief minister fails to restore law and order, we will take to the streets and demand his resignation as home minister," Saha said.

