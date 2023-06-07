Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 7 (ANI): Tripura, for the first time, is witnessing the commencement of long-awaited film production courses and receiving a warm response from students.

Tripura Film and Television Institute (TFTI) located at Nazrul Kalaskhetra in Agartala is going to be merged with Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata and this has widened the perspective of the courses.

On Wednesday, a convocation of different Certificate courses was scheduled and it was marked with the presence of large number of students.

During the programme, students from the 1st batch received their certificates. Also, a MoU was signed for better, holistic and enhanced opportunities for the students in the state.

Taking to Twitter Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said, "Today participated in 'Course Completion Certificate Distribution Programme' of Tripura Film & Television Institute (TFTI) under ICA Dept, Govt. of Tripura in collaboration with Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute, Kolkata at TFTI Campus, Nazrul Kalakshetra, Agartala. At the programme, students from the 1st batch received their certificates. Also, a MoU between signed for better, holistic & enhanced opportunities for the students in the state."

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Secretary, PK Chakraborty and other dignitaries were also present to grace the program.

The programme was organised by ICA Department of Tripura. (ANI)

