Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 1 (ANI): Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, on Friday, graced the second anniversary celebration of the Agartala Government Nursing College. Although Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha was originally scheduled to attend the event, he could not join due to pressing official engagements.

Representing the government, Minister Singha Roy addressed the gathering and shared key updates on the institution's legacy and future.

In his address, the Finance Minister said that the Agartala Government Nursing College holds historical significance, having initially been affiliated with the Assam Nursing Council in 1994. It officially became known as Tripura Nursing College in 2020 and has since been functioning under the umbrella of the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital.

He noted that the state government has been continuously working to upgrade the infrastructure and services of both the college and the hospital. "We have already taken several steps to develop this institution, and more are planned for the future. A dedicated budget provision has been made in the recent Budget Session to support these development activities," he said.

The event was attended by college faculty, students, health department officials, and other dignitaries. The celebration included cultural performances and reflections on the college's journey, showcasing its vital role in shaping the healthcare workforce of Tripura. Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Thursday attended a Blood Donation Camp and Vanamahotsav at Tripura Medical College (TMC) Hospital, Hapania in Agartala. Tripura CM also promoted community welfare by providing free Orthotics for Hip and Knee replacement patients and distributing spectacles to children under 14 years for a year as part of the program.TMC, Tripura Medical & Nursing College, and the Rotary Club of Agartala organised this program.

Meanwhile, the 50th edition of Mukhyamantri Samipeshu, Tripura's flagship public interaction programme, was held on Wednesday, reinforcing the state government's continued commitment to people-centric governance, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The initiative, which enables direct communication between citizens and the Chief Minister, saw a large number of individuals from various parts of the state presenting their grievances, suggestions, and appeals before the government.

On the occasion, CM Manik Saha said, "Over time, I eagerly look forward to these Wednesday interactions. They have not only deepened my understanding of people's problems but also strengthened my resolve to serve them with greater empathy and dedication." (ANI)

