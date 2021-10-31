Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 31 (ANI): Ashish Das, former BJP leader from Tripura, is likely to join TMC today in the presence of the party's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

After resigning from the BJP on October 5, Das had shaved his head, took a dip in the Ganga and offered prayers at a temple near West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's house.

After resignation, the BJP had claimed that there is no immediate threat to its government in Tripura as the BJP has a majority in the Assembly with 44 MLAs, including 36 of BJP, supporting the government.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajib Banerjee is set to rejoin the All India Trinamool Congress during TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's public meeting in Tripura today, sources said. (ANI)

