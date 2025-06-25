Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 25 (ANI): A comprehensive emergency mock exercise was successfully conducted at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala. The purpose of this exercise was to evaluate and enhance the airport's preparedness and emergency response capabilities, as stated in the release.

The exercise simulated an aircraft crash scenario within the airport premises and aimed to test the efficiency of emergency procedures, coordination, and communication among various responding agencies.

According to the release, the drill witnessed active participation from multiple external agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Tripura State Fire and Emergency Services, District Health Authorities and the Border Security Force (BSF).

In addition, airport teams such as the Airports Authority of India (AAI) staff, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Airlines, and Ground Handling Agencies (GHA) played key roles in executing the operation.

The coordinated response involved rescue, fire containment, medical evacuation, and crowd control operations, all evaluated in real-time under simulated conditions. The objective was to review the airport's readiness and inter-agency synergy in handling full-scale emergencies.

Senior officials from all participating agencies were present and reviewed the performance. The feedback and observations from the drill will be used to strengthen and improve response time and effectiveness.

AAI MBB Airport is steadfast in its commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety and preparedness to ensure the safety of passengers and the public at all times, release stated. (ANI)

