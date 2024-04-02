Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the state has made significant strides in terms of law and order situation under the BJP-led state government. According to Saha, Tripura has moved forward to the third position from the fifth in the list of states with the least crimes.

"There are 28 states in our country. Initially, we have secured the fifth position among states with the least crime but I am glad to inform you all that now we have assumed the third position. Only two states are ahead of us on the list. This development signifies the concerted efforts made by the present dispensation to bring peace into the region," the Chief Minister said at a political rally at Karbook under the Gomati district of Tripura.

Also Read | Taiwan Detects Seven Chinese Naval Vessels Around Nation.

The Chief Minister was canvassing for the BJP candidate from the East Tripura parliamentary constituency Kriti Singh Debbarman. "Law and order is the biggest indicator of growth. If the law and order situation is good, investments will flow in. This is why a lot of business organizations are now eager to invest in Tripura," the Chief Minister added.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition INDIA alliance, Saha claimed that shortly, the name of the opposition grouping would be reduced to a single alphabet.

Also Read | 'A New Chapter Begins': India Delivers Two HAL-228 Aircraft as Part of Line of Credit to Guyana (See Pics and Video).

"They (opposition) tried to use the term INDIA for their political gains but the alphabet 'A' that stands for alliance is the first thing that went missing among the opposition parties. A key member of the group is now in jail. Gradually, this whole formation will break into pieces and INDI will be reduced to a single alphabet," Dr Saha added.

He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for restoring peace in the East. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, a total of 12 accords were signed with different organizations of North East India. The latest of the accords was signed with Tipra Motha Party in New Delhi. The opposition CPIM and Congress did not leave any stone unturned to pursue the Tipra Motha Party to join the opposition bloc. But they (Tipra) also realized that development of the indigenous people of Tripura is only possible under the leadership of PM Modi," said Saha.

BJP candidate for East Tripura Kriti Singh Debbarman was also present at the meeting among other senior leaders of the party. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)