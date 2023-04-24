Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 24 (ANI): Tripura registered one fresh Covid-19 case in the last 24 hours, the state Health department stated in a bulletin on Sunday.

Further, according to the health bulletin, the state did not register a single death from Covid over the last 24 hours.

With zero fatalities over the last 24 hours, the state's overall death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 937.

Further, according to the state health bulletin, a total of 177 Covid-19 samples were taken for Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) to check for the pathogen.

Of these samples, one in South Tripura tested positive for Covid-19, the bulletin stated further.

The number of active patients in the Northeast state stood at 15, with the overall positivity rate of 0.56 per cent, the bulletin stated further.

Among the other Northeast states, Assam currently has 7,46,115 overall confirmed Covid-19 cases, Manipur has 1,39,953, Meghalaya 96,826, Mizoram 2,39,003, Arunachal Pradesh 66,902, Nagaland 35,997, and Sikkim 44,552, the bulletin informed further. (ANI)

