Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 18 (ANI): In a major crackdown, Tripura Police apprehended nearly 70 to 80 individuals during a massive de-addiction drive conducted in West Tripura district.

The operation came ahead of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed every year on June 26.

The coordinated drive was carried out on June 17 at known drug hotspots such as Gulbazar, Heritage Park, and Gwala Basti, based on repeated public complaints about drug use during evening hours.

The operation involved Tripura Police, the Traffic Department, the Superintendent of Police, and officers from East and West Agartala Police Stations. The campaign, part of an ongoing anti-drug initiative, is conducted four times a month or once every 15 days.

According to officials, most of the detained individuals were found consuming ganja and other narcotic substances. After being apprehended, they were admitted to rehabilitation centres for treatment. Alarming revelations emerged during the process, as many of those detained were found to be HIV positive.

Authorities confirmed that over 15 NGOs currently working in the West Tripura district had been actively involved in ensuring that the affected individuals received proper HIV medication and counselling support.

"We are making every effort to help them return to a healthier lifestyle and reintegrate into society," said one of the campaign coordinators.

Speaking to the press, Dr. Kiran Kumar K, IPS, Superintendent of Police, West Tripura, said,"As part of our de-addiction campaign, we have a dedicated project under which we conduct drives four times a month, or once every 15 days. Today, in the West Tripura district, we apprehended around 70 to 80 individuals from various locations such as Gulbazar, Heritage Park, and Gwala Basti. We had received several complaints that people were gathering in these areas during the evening hours. There are over 15 NGOs working in the West Tripura district, and we are making every effort to ensure that these individuals can return to their previous, healthier state and lead normal lives again."

The de-addiction drive not only aimed to reduce drug abuse but also underscored the administration's commitment to public health and community welfare.

Officials confirmed that such operations would continue regularly as part of a long-term plan to eliminate the roots of substance abuse in the state. (ANI)

