Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 8 (ANI): On the occasion of Red Cross Day, the Tripura branch of the Indian Red Cross Society organized a state-level blood donation camp aimed at encouraging voluntary blood donation among citizens. The initiative saw enthusiastic participation from local residents, volunteers, and youth organisations.

In light of the current national scenario and growing emphasis on disaster preparedness, the state administration also carried out a comprehensive mock drill across Tripura.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Gym Trainer Blackmails Minor Girl Using Nude Photos, Rapes Her Multiple Times; Case Registered.

The objective of the drill was to raise awareness and train people on how to respond during emergencies effectively, ensure personal safety, and assist others in times of crisis.

Authorities have urged all residents to actively participate in such initiatives, which not only strengthen community resilience but also promote a spirit of solidarity and service.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: 'Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors Congratulate Armed Forces for Giving Befitting Reply to Pakistan, Says Amit Shah (See Pics).

Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura, appealed to the people in Tripura to come forward and donate blood.

"Today is Red Cross Day. On this occasion, the Tripura branch has organised a blood donation camp. I would like to request everyone in Tripura to come forward and donate blood.

I hope everyone will participate and contribute to making this initiative a success," the Governor said in an exclusive byte to ANI.

The Governor also requested citizens to participate in the mock drills being held to understand on how to stay safe.

"Considering the current situation in the country, a mock drill will also be conducted across the state today. The purpose of this drill is to prepare ourselves for any kind of emergency--how to respond effectively, ensure our own safety, and help others in need," he further stated.

Speaking on the occasion, a spokesperson said, "We appeal to everyone in Tripura to come forward and donate blood. At the same time, we request citizens to participate in the mock drill to understand how to stay safe and help others during emergencies. Together, we can make a real difference."

The day's events highlighted the importance of humanitarian service, disaster readiness, and collective responsibility. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)