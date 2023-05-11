Gomati (Tripura) [India], May 11 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a function organized by OTPC (ONGC Tripura Power Company) also known as the Palatana Power Plant in the Gomati district of Tripura on Wednesday.

At the event, OTPC handed over two Advance Life Support Ambulances to the Tripura Government.

The handover of such ambulances will benefit the general public as they are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Sharing the same on his Twitter account, CM Saha said, "Healthcare is a priority sector of the present state government. We are working to develop various facilities so that the patients feel comfortable in the hospitals."

"Today attended a programme at Gomati district hospital where the OTPC handed over two Advanced Life Support Ambulance. I congratulate OTPC for this initiative," added CM Saha.

Last week, Tripura signed a total of Rs 312.38 crore memorandum of understanding (MoUs) for investment in different sectors including healthcare, bamboo, tourism, rubber, food, milk and agro-processing, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

Addressing a state-level investment round table meeting at Pragna Bhawan, Saha said that the MoUs were signed to boost investment and generate employment in the State.

Saha said that the Tripura government decided to provide a State capital investment subsidy, industrial promotion subsidy, power subsidy, employment cost subsidy, state transport subsidy and etc to the investors.

"From different states of the country, they have come. I am very happy that eight industrialists have come here and already signed MoUs with the government of Tripura with an amount of Rs 312.38 crores. When I heard that they are coming here to sign the MoU, I was very much eager to see and was very happy", said Saha.

As many as 141 investors participated in the one-day-long North-East Global Investors summit.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special efforts in developing Tripura, Chief Minister said, "For any development of the State or country the connectivity is very important. Particularly for Tripura, connectivity is important. ...now we have seven national highways and more highways are coming up. By the grace of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are blessed that he has given us HIRA Model". (ANI)

