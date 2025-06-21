  • Festivals
    India News | Tripura Sports Minister Participates in International Yoga Day Celebrations at Hapaniya

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Speaking at the event, the Sports Minister emphasised the broader significance of the day, "Yoga should not be limited to just Yoga Day--it must be practised every day. This year's Yoga Day is especially significant for us, as we are stepping into the 11th year after completing 10 years of celebrating it. Across the country, Yoga Day is being observed at nearly one lakh locations today. I believe this could be a world record."

    Agency News ANI| Jun 21, 2025 02:48 PM IST
    India News | Tripura Sports Minister Participates in International Yoga Day Celebrations at Hapaniya
    Tripura Sports Minister Tinku Roy (Print/ANI)

    Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 21 (ANI): The International Day of Yoga was marked with great enthusiasm across Tripura on Saturday, with the state's Sports Minister Tinku Roy participating in the main event held at Hapaniya, as per the official statement.

    As per the release, he was joined by the Chief Minister Manik Saha and other dignitaries as they took part in a mass yoga session to promote health, wellness, and the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life.

    Speaking at the event, the Sports Minister Tinku Roy emphasised the broader significance of the day, "Yoga should not be limited to just Yoga Day--it must be practised every day. This year's Yoga Day is especially significant for us, as we are stepping into the 11th year after completing 10 years of celebrating it. Across the country, Yoga Day is being observed at nearly one lakh locations today. I believe this could be a world record."

    He further highlighted that in Tripura, Yoga Day is being celebrated across all sub-divisions and districts, with ministers and public representatives present at each location to inspire public participation.

    "We are celebrating this Yoga Day with great enthusiasm. The message is clear: yoga should be a part of our daily lives, not just limited to a single day, so that everyone can remain healthy. This is the vision of our Prime Minister," he added in the official statemement.

    The event at Hapaniya witnessed participation from students, fitness enthusiasts, and local residents, reflecting the growing popularity of yoga as a tool for physical and mental well-being.

    The state government has reiterated its commitment to promoting yoga throughout the year through schools, community centers, and public health campaigns. (ANI)

    

    

