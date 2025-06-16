Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 16 (ANI): A state-level one-day workshop on 'Women-Related Laws and Welfare & Social Education Schemes' was held on Monday, aiming to strengthen awareness and capacity-building among frontline workers across Tripura.

The workshop was organised by the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education, Government of Tripura.

The event was inaugurated by Tinku Roy, Minister of Social Welfare and Social Education, who served as the Chief Guest and emphasised the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring women's rights, child protection, and inclusive social services.

Speaking with ANI, Tinku Roy said that the event was focused on raising awareness about child marriage, early age pregnancy and educating women about the legal aspects.

"Today's programme was primarily organised for women and focused on raising awareness about child marriage involving girls under the age of 18 and child pregnancy under the age of 19. The event also included training sessions for our workers, educating them about the legal aspects related to these issues and how to implement preventive measures effectively. Additionally, the programme highlighted various government schemes aimed at the welfare and empowerment of women." Roy said.

The core objective of the workshop was to train and sensitise field functionaries, including district officers, CDPOs, supervisors, Anganwadi workers, and senior officials, about various women-centric laws and welfare programs, especially under the Mission Shakti initiative.

Key topics of discussion included the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH). The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 Sambal and Samarthya components of Mission Shakti One Stop Centers (OSC), Women Helpline (181), PM Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Working Women Hostels, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Child Protection Services (CWC, DCPU).

Social security schemes for elderly, widowed, differently-abled women, and transgender individuals were also discussed.

The workshop highlighted the three foundational pillars of the department's mission:Women's Safety and Empowerment, Safe Childhood, and Inclusive Services for Marginalised Communities. By engaging frontline personnel with legal knowledge and awareness of various schemes, the event marks a significant step toward building a more informed, inclusive, and empowered society in Tripura.The initiative was widely appreciated by participants and stakeholders, who committed to implementing their learning at the grassroots level for the betterment of vulnerable and marginalised communities. (ANI)

