Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 11 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Thursday said that the children of the state are no less than those of other states in terms of talent and creativity. He said that they have made Tripura shine by securing significant positions in various fields at the national level, and the government is providing various facilities to help develop the talents of the children of the state.

Dr Saha said this while inaugurating the State Level Inter-School Band Competition 2025 at the Umakanta English Medium H/S School Playground, Agartala. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr Saha said that band is a part of sports. Through this activity, discipline, patience, and teamwork are enhanced among children.

"These qualities not only establish them as good artists but also help them develop into good human beings and lead successful lives. These creative qualities are a great strength for students as they move forward in their future lives. They teach them to face difficult situations ahead," he said.

The Chief Minister added that this band competition is not just a contest but a wonderful example of discipline, unity, teamwork, and creativity. "The enthusiasm of the children and their presentation has elevated Tripura's stature in cultural and team activities. Not winning a prize is not a big issue; participating in such a platform is itself a matter of appreciation.

"Band competitions have been organised since 2017 under the initiative of the Union Ministry of Education after Narendra Modi took charge as Prime Minister. This band competition has been held in Tripura since 2019. If children engage more in creative activities like sports, music, drama, and band along with their studies, society will progress," he said.

Special Secretary of the Education Department Raval Hemendra Kumar, Director of Secondary Education NC Sharma, State Project Director of Tripura Samagra Education Rajiv Dutta, Director of SCERT L Darlong, and other eminent persons were present as distinguished guests on the occasion. Ten teams from seven schools participated in this state-level band competition. The best team selected here will participate in the zonal band competition to be held in Ranchi. (ANI)

