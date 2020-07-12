Agartala, Jul 12 (PTI) Tripura's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,963 on Sunday with 32 more people testing positive for the infection, while one more coronavirus fatality pushed the death toll to two, officials said.

West Tripura district registered 12 new cases, followed by five each in Sepahijala and Gomati, four in North Tripura district, two each in Khowai and Unokoti and one each in Dhalai and South Tripura districts, they said.

Also Read | Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh Organises Lunch Party at His Residence in Shimla: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

The state registered its second COVID-19 fatality after a 72-year-old patient died at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) on Saturday evening, Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar Rakesh said.

The man, who hailed from Khowai district, was admitted to the hospital on Friday with liver ailments besides COVID-19 symptoms, the official said, adding his swab samples tested positive for the infection.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Mumbai, Thane and Raigad Districts Till July 16, Says IMD.

"Unfortunately, 1 COVID-19 patient from Khowai has died in AGMC today," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted late on Saturday.

A 42-year-old man had died of COVID-19 in the same hospital on June 9.

Of the 1,963 cases, 572 are active while 1,375 people have recovered. Two patients have died and 14 migrated out of the state, officials said.

A total of 345 people have been housed in quarantine centres, and 4,860 placed under home isolation, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)