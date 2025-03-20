Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 20 (ANI): Tripura is emerging as one of the most rapidly developing states in India, not just in the northeast but across the nation. The state is witnessing substantial growth in key sectors, including four-lane national highways, educational and medical institutions, and enhanced railway lines and express services.

Among these developments, the Agartala Western Bypass Construction stands out as a monumental infrastructure project that is set to transform West Tripura's connectivity.

The Agartala Western Bypass project, one of the largest infrastructure undertakings in the state, spans a distance of 25 kilometres.

It starts from Amtali and will extend to LembuCherra, passing through West Tripura. The project is being executed by Dimeshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt. Ltd under the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), following the EPC mode. With an estimated cost of Rs 829 crore, the project commenced in December 2024 and is scheduled for completion by June 2027.

Currently, work on the project is progressing at full pace. Once completed, the bypass is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and improve transportation efficiency in the region. The incorporation of advanced technologies will play a crucial role in ensuring the project's quality and durability.

Engineers have introduced cutting-edge solutions, such as Prefabricated Drain Wall (PVD) technology, ideal for marshy and soft soil areas, and Shallow Ground Implementation Technology, designed to stabilize foundations. Additionally, the use of Geotextile fabrics and Paragrid H200 will strengthen the structure's integrity and longevity.

"The project aims to significantly improve the transportation infrastructure of Tripura and enhance the quality of life for its residents. The use of modern technologies will ensure that the structure is durable and sustainable," said an engineer involved in the project.

Government officials have expressed confidence in the project's timely completion. The NHIDCL's commission of the project, officially sanctioned on December 24, 2024, is seen as a crucial step towards the state's development. A government spokesperson shared, "This is one of the most significant infrastructure projects in our state. It's progressing well, and we are optimistic about meeting the target of completing the project by June 2027."

In addition to the Agartala Western Bypass, other key National Highway projects are also underway. A four-lane highway project from Khayerpur to Champaknagar, costing Rs 450 crore, is in progress. Another project, from Champaknagar to Mungiyakami, has already completed the tendering process, with only the final work order pending. Furthermore, a new proposal to construct a highway from Khayerpur to LembuChhera is awaiting approval. Meanwhile, the Rani Bazar to Chandrapur Bus Stop project is in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage.

"These developments represent a major leap in the infrastructure of Tripura. The four-lane highways will provide better connectivity between various parts of the state," said the government representative.

These initiatives, backed by the Government of India, are poised to significantly enhance the state's infrastructure, boost economic growth, and improve overall living standards in the region.

While speaking to ANI, safety manager Ananta Das said, "Here, everyone who comes to work is first given safety training. We show them everything and teach them properly before allowing them to start working. As you can see behind me, we are celebrating March as Safety Month, from March 1 to March 31. For this, we are organizing various programs, including health camps, fire drills, mock drills, and many other safety-related activities. Several other initiatives are also being implemented. This Safety Month program will conclude on March 31.

Project Manager Prasanta Kalita said, "This project is a major infrastructure initiative in West Tripura. It started from Amtali and will end at Lembu Chhara, making it the largest project in Tripura. It involves the construction of a 25-kilometer-long four-lane elevated roadway. The project has been commissioned by NHDICL and was officially sanctioned on December 24, 2024. Currently, work is progressing at full pace. Our goal is to complete this project efficiently for the betterment of the people of Tripura, as it will significantly reduce traffic congestion once completed."

"We are incorporating advanced and modern technologies into the construction of this project. The total cost is estimated at Rs 829 crore, and the project is expected to be completed by June 2027," Kalita said.

On the same topic, Highway Manager Hemanta Sethi said, "Our latest technology includes a system called PVD, which stands for Prefabricated Drain Wall. This technology is primarily used in areas with soft, marshy soil. It is one of the best and most advanced technologies available in India. Another cutting-edge technology we are using is Shallow Ground Implementation Technology. This is mainly utilized by designers to ensure a stable foundation. Additionally, we use a special type of fabric known as Geotextile, which helps in strengthening the structure. The construction process follows a step-by-step approach, where each layer is carefully implemented."

"After this, another layer called Paragrid H200 is added, which significantly enhances the strength and durability of the structure. By incorporating these advanced technologies, we aim to prevent future structural issues and ensure long-term stability," Sethi said. (ANI)

