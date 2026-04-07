Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 7(ANI): Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday visited the hospital treating the injured mother of two children killed in the Tronglaobi bomb attack to assess her condition and directed officials to ensure she receives the highest standard of medical care.

The incident unfolded around 1:00 AM when suspected militants allegedly attacked a residence by throwing a bomb, killing two siblings, a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, and leaving their mother injured.

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In an X post, the CM described the incident as an "assault on humanity" and an intentional effort to destabilise the state's peace.

"...This barbaric act is an assault on humanity and a deliberate attempt to disrupt Manipur's hard-earned peace. I condemn it in the strongest terms. Let this be clear, those responsible will be identified and dealt with strictly as per law. Such acts of terror will not be tolerated," the post said.

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Reaffirming the government's resolute commitment to citizen safety, he urged everyone to "stay united and stand firm against forces that seek to disturb our collective harmony."

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In another post, CM Singh announced that he chaired an all-party meeting at the Secretariat which undertook a comprehensive review of the impacts arising from the prevailing situation and deliberated on coordinated responses to restore peace and normalcy.

"...The discussions were constructive and forward-looking, with all stakeholders expressing a shared commitment to stability and public safety. Concrete and actionable measures have been identified to address emerging challenges. With collective effort and continued cooperation, we are confident that peace and normalcy will be restored at the earliest," the post read.

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The Chief Minister also chared a key meeting on the issue which was attended by State Home Minister K Govindas Singh, BJP State President A Sharda Devi, and former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh (INC). Also in attendance were NPP State President (Tera Lai) Y Joykumar Singh, Cabinet Minister Kh Loken Singh, NPP MLA Janghemlung Panmei, L. Sotinkumar (CPI), and Th Maheshwar, RPI (Athawale).

The bomb attack incident has sparked widespread anger, leading to the suspension of internet service in five districts of Manipur, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur, for three days starting at 2:00 PM today.

Protesters took to the streets, blocking the crucial Imphal-Tidim Road at multiple points and setting fire to at least three trucks. In response to the unrest and the potential for further violence, police have deployed heavy security reinforcements and tightened security in the volatile region.

Meanwhile, the CM announced that the state Government has decided to hand over the case of the bomb attack at Tronglaobi to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Chief Minister said that the perpetrators are yet to be identified at this stage. He stated that a massive combing operation is underway. Combined security forces, including State Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF, have been deployed. Helicopters are also being used. He said the culprits will be caught at the earliest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)