Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 15 (ANI): Considering the rising demand for hand-crafted products, Tripura Rehabilitation Plantation Corporation (TRPC) has started production of water bottles using bamboo in Bamutia.

Speaking to ANI, Prasant Rao, Managing Director at TRPC said, "Process of manufacturing is completely organic."

Avinab Kanth, in-charge of Bamboo and Crafts Development Institute said that people are willing to buy these bottles as they are eco-friendly.

"Presently, this is a product that has a great market and demand. People are willing to buy these bottles as they are eco-friendly." (ANI)

