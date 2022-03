Hyderabad, Mar 1 (PTI) The ruling TRS and opposition BJP in Telangana were engaged in a war of words on Tuesday over the customary Governor's address not taking place in the budget session of Legislative Assembly beginning March 7.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Father of Naveen Shekarappa, Who Died in Shelling in Ukraine.

State president of the BJP and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, for doing away with the Governor's address.

Referring to Rao's recent comments favouring a new Constitution in the country, Kumar tweeted: "KCR is already giving a sense of what he wants in a rewritten Constitution. No rules, no traditions - only whims. I strongly condemn his decision to do away with Governor's speech to mark the budget session."

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Reaches Out to Family of Indian Student ‘Naveen Shekharappa’ Killed in Ukraine.

BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind and others from the party have also criticised the TRS government for not scheduling the address by the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Taking exception to comments of the BJP members, State Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the Governor's address is not taking place as the budget session is a continuation of the previous session which has not been prorogued.

Citing Constitutional provisions, he said the Governor is supposed to address the Legislature when a new session takes place in a calendar year.

There have been instances in the past when the Governor's address did not feature in the session.

"It is incorrect if the Governor is invited for a session which has not been prorogued," Reddy said.

As per the programme announced by the government, the budget would be presented on March 7 when the session resumes.

The TRS and BJP have been engaged in arguments over different issues since the last few months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)