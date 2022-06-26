Hyderabad, June 26 (PTI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi's working president and Minister KT Rama Rao will be attending the nomination programme of the Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday, TRS sources have said.

Rama Rao has already left for the national capital for the purpose, the sources said on Sunday.

Along with Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (also known as KCR), and some of the TRS MPs would also attend the programme.

The sources said though KCR did not physically participate in the Opposition parties meet on deciding their common candidate for the presidential elections, the Telangana's ruling party decided to support Sinha's candidature.

