Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI) TRS MLC K Kavitha and several other candidates filed their nomination on Tuesday for the biennial election to state Legislative Council from Local Authorities' constituencies.

Tuesday was the last day for submitting nominations.

Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, filed her nomination as the TRS candidate from the Nizamabad-Kamareddy Local Authorities' constituency, TRS sources said.

Kavitha, who represented Nizamabad in Lok Sabha during 2014 to 2019, lost her re-election bid to BJP's D Aravind in the 2019 General Elections.

The Council election is being held from nine Local Authorities' constituencies for 12 seats due to retirement of sitting members on January 4, 2022. Polling is scheduled to be held on December 10.

