Hyderabad, May 6 (PTI) TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla on Friday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his Telangana visit, questioning as to how many times he has raised issues faced by the state in Parliament.

"As Shri @RahulGandhi Ji arrives in Telangana today, I sincerely request him to introspect on the following. How many times have you raised the issues of #Telangana in Parliament ?," Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said in a series of tweets.

Why was Congress silent when the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was "fighting with the Union Government" seeking a 'Uniform Paddy Procurement Policy', National Status for irrigation projects in the state and against "discrimination" in establishing educational institutions in Telangana and release of pending GSTs and grants and others, she said.

Telangana has shown the path of comprehensive development to the nation by introducing various schemes like Rythu Bandhu farmers' investment support scheme, Rythu Bheema life insurance scheme for ryots, 'Kalyana Lakshmi' and other welfare initiatives, she claimed.

"As many as 11 states are emulating Hon'ble CM Sri KCR schemes, You are welcome to learn and understand from our state as well !!," she said.

State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy countered Kavitha, questioning as to where she was when Rao had "cheated" farmers in the name of farm loan waiver.

"Smt Kavitha garu... please answer these questions before questioning Sri Rahul Gandhi," he tweeted.

Where was Kavitha when the Chief Minister had asked farmers not to cultivate paddy but chose paddy farming in his (Rao's) farmhouse, the state Congress president asked.

He further questioned where the TRS MLC was when chilli farmers in Khammam, Nalgonda and Warangal districts were suffering due to various reasons.

"Your father (CM Rao) had said five years ago that he would freely give 26 lakh tonnes of fertilisers required for farmers. Even half a quintal of fertiliser has not been given... Then, where were you?" the Congress leader further said.

During his visit to Telangana on Friday and Saturday, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Warangal on farmers' issues, among others.

