New Delhi, February 10: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs on Thursday moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement in the Rajya Sabha on the passing of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill.

The notice of privilege motion submitted by TRS MP Dr K Keshava Rao on Thursday read, "We, the undersigned members of Rajya Sabha, wish to move a privilege motion under Rule 187, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement in the House on February 8, 2022, during the motion of President's Address on the passing of the Aandhra Pradesh Re-Organization Bill in the most 'shameful manner' in the two Houses of Parliament.

The statement attempts to show the Parliament Houses in "a bad and contemptuous manner, denigrating and demeaning the procedures and proceedings of the House and its functioning", the notice read.

Prime Minister's statement attempts to find fault with the MPs and the Presiding Officers for their conduct in the house, added the TRS MPs. "Even the decision of the Presiding Officer, to close the doors of the House to prevent the spread of disorder or mischief of handful few Members, is brought under question," Rao said in the notice.

"The Prime Minister openly questioned the procedures adopted by the presiding officers and management of the House during the passage of the said Bill (Lok Sabha February 20, 2014, and Rajya Sabha February 21 2014)," the notice of privilege motion reads.

Needless to say, the August Houses run under the control and guidance of the Presiding Officer according to the Book and whose word is always final, said the TRS notice, adding that finding fault on either count is a contempt of House, raising the issue of its Privilege.

