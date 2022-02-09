Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi. Slamming the Congress leader for his attack on the central government for not issuing a clarification on matters like the India-China border dispute and rising unemployment in Parliament, PM Modi said, "How do I reply to person who does not listen, skips Parliament?” The Prime Minister in an interview to news agency ANI said that detailed answers were given by respective ministries and he had also spoken on some subjects whenever and wherever it was necessary.

Here Is The Video:

#WATCH PM Modi hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says, “How do I reply to person who does not listen, skips Parliament?” pic.twitter.com/ImiU1kGOUd — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

