Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) A truck carrying cattle was seized and its driver arrested here on Sunday, police said.

The accused is a native of Punjab's Sangrur district, they said.

Following a tip-off, a truck carrying 15 cattle -- three cows and 12 bulls -- was seized in the Sikandrabad area, Superintendent of Police (city) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver and he has been arrested, he said.

The cattle have been sent to a 'gaushala' (cow shed), the police said.

