Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): One person was injured after a truck carrying around 20 tonnes of tomatoes overturned near Kopari, Thane on Eastern Express Highway at around 2 am on Friday.

The injured has been shifted to the nearest hospital, informed Thane Municipal Corporation.

The incident has led to huge traffic jams on both lanes of the Highway with the tomatoes scattered across the Eastern Express Highway.

The road clearing operation is underway by the authorities. (ANI)

