Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): A truck overturned, fell on the roof of a house and injured its three inhabitants in Bilaspur on Monday.

Sanjay Sharma, DGP of Bilaspur said, "The truck was coming from Chandigarh to Bilaspur City. There were three persons in the truck of whom two lost their lives. The driver is critically injured. As the truck fell, one local resident got injured too. The three inhabitants of the house have been injured as well. All the injured people were immediately taken to a nearby district hospital."

"The truck was carrying tents for a wedding ceremony in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Although the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, many locals believe that the driver might have fallen asleep at night," he added.

"The investigation is under progress," said Sanjay Sharma, DGP of Bilaspur. (ANI)

