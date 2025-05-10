New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Trusting Islamabad is like "shaking hands with a grenade", Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora said on Saturday, shortly after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said explosions were heard across Srinagar despite India and Pakistan agreeing to stop all firing and military actions on land, air and sea.

Pakistan has violated the bilateral understanding reached in the afternoon to immediately stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, government sources said on Saturday night.

"A ceasefire means little when the world's biggest terror syndicate isn't just LeT or JeM -- it's the Pakistani state itself," Deora, a Rajya Sabha member, said in a post on X.

"Trusting them is like shaking hands with a grenade," the former Union minister said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India agreed to stop all firing on land, air and sea.

