New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda criticised Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to President Droupadi Murmu on violence in Manipur and attacked the party, saying that the party was trying to 'sensationalise' the issue amidst the ongoing tension and unrest in the state.

The BJP chief attacked the Congress and that the party was creating a 'false, incorrect and politically motivated narrative' to rake up 'political mileage' and peddle its 'nefarious agendas.'

Also Read | ‘I Sincerely Apologise’: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Issues Public Apology for ‘Agent’ Remarks on Justice Michael D’Cunha.

Nadda lashed out at the Congress alleging that the northeastern state witnessed one of the 'bloodiest periods in history' under its rule.

The BJP chief said that the pattern of Congress leaders endorsing and encouraging a nexus of foreign forces to derail India's progress is 'worrying' and questioned whether this failure is an unfortunate blind spot resulting from Congress' thirst for power or part of a carefully designed strategy to divide the people and sideline the democracy.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Visits Saraswati Vidya Niketan Secondary School in Guyana's Georgetown, Receives Warm Welcome Through Bhajans and Kathak Dance Performances (See Pics).

In a letter to Congress chief Kharge, JP Nadda said, "I feel compelled to respond to the incorrect, false and politically motivated narrative which your words fail to camouflage. It appears that you as well as your party seem to have conveniently forgotten the complete failure of government machinery and the ill-advised strategies adopted by Congress governments - both at the centre and state - during similar incidents in the early 90s and the UPA era. I bring your party's infamous neglect of critical local issues to your notice because the repercussions of the Congress' abject failure are being felt in Manipur even today."

"I wish to remind you that under Congress rule, Manipur witnessed one of the bloodiest periods in history. In addition to the black period of the 90s when thousands were killed and lakhs displaced due to rampant violence, in 2011 alone Manipur witnessed a complete blockade for more than 120 days. Petrol prices and LPG process were nearly four times higher than the rest of the country and losses of crores were being suffered by the exchequer every day. It was during this time that the Congress government failed to even escalate the issue to appropriate levels at the centre while the State administration engaged in thousands of fake encounters," said Nadda.

Highlighting, the BJP's leadership in the northeastern state, Nadda said, "With the first incidence of violence that was reported, our government at the Centre as well as the State - was immediately working to stabilise the situation and protect the people. Throughout this period and even today, the entire focus of our government has been on maintaining law and order and bringing normalcy to the state. From resources to personnel and provisions - the entire government machinery is devoted to bringing back peace and harmony to Manipur.Our commitment to resolving the situation as soon as possible is evident when you consider that investigations into the incidents are being carried out by the NIA, one of the most efficient agencies in the country."

"What is shocking is how repeated attempts are being made by the Congress party to sensationalise the situation in Manipur. It appears that you have forgotten that not only did your government legitimise the illegal migration of foreign militants to India, but P Chidambaram - the erstwhile Home Minister - had also signed treaties with them! Furthermore, these known militant leaders - who fled their country to avoid arrest were wholeheartedly endorsed and encouraged to carry on their destabilising efforts," read the letter by Nadda.

"This pattern of Congress leaders endorsing and encouraging a nexus of foreign forces looking to derail India's progress is truly worrying. As a result of this failure to recognise the maleficent intentions of these individuals, your party is often seen matching them step-for-step. Whether this failure is an unfortunate blind spot resulting from Congress' thirst for power or part of a carefully designed strategy to divide the people and sideline our democracy, is what our nation deserves to know," said Nadda.

In the letter, Nadda highlighted the significant transformation the Northeast region has experienced over the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He pointed out that in areas such as the economy, security, healthcare, education, and access to growth opportunities, the region has seen remarkable progress.

He noted that what was once a region plagued by daily gunshots and explosions is now witnessing peace, prosperity, and development for the first time since India's independence.

Nadda also emphasized the strong support from the people of the Northeast, who have consistently trusted the stability of the double-engine NDA government over Congress and its allies' false promises.

He cited more than 10 historic peace accords and improved connectivity as key achievements. Additionally, he highlighted the significant reduction in multidimensional poverty in Manipur, from over 20 per cent in 2013 to just above 5 per cent in 2022, as a testament to the positive changes taking place.

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh hit back at Congress leader P Chidambaram for blaming him for the crisis in the state and accused the former Union Minister of being the "root cause" of the ongoing crisis in the northeastern state.

Manipur CM's remarks came after Chidambaram's post which was later deleted in which he mentioned the division and alleged the present crisis is due to the CM of Manipur.

Several Manipur MLAs on Monday passed a resolution listing their demands including asking the central government to review the imposition of the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) in the state.

The resolution also said that a mass operation must be initiated within seven days against the Kuki militants allegedly responsible for the killing of six people including women and children in Jiribam. It also demanded the transfer of three key cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that are linked to the death of one woman who was burnt, the killing of six innocent civilians, and the killing of a woman farmer.

The MLAs in their resolution decided to declare Kuki militants responsible for the killings of six innocent people including women and children to be declared an "unlawful organisation" within seven days.

This escalation comes after six people were found dead. In response to the incident, the Manipur government had initially suspended internet services in seven districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)