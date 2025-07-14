Agartala, Jul 14 (PTI) The Tripura State Power Corporation Ltd (TSECL) is set to introduce drone surveillance mechanism to ensure reliable power supply in the northeastern state, an official said on Monday.

Drone surveillance mechanism will serve as a vital component in predictive maintenance and rapid response system, ensuring minimal downtime and improved service reliability, TSECL Managing Director (MD), Biswajit Basu told PTI.

He said drones provide high-resolution aerial images and videos of transmission towers, conductors, insulators, and hardware enabling detection of corrosion, cracks or misalignments not easily visible from the ground.

"The new technology-based surveillance system is ideal for remote, forested, hilly, or flood-prone areas where manual patrolling is challenging and time-consuming", he said.

The MD said drones can ensure quick identification of hotspots, broken strands, and flashover marks and they can carry thermal imaging for advanced diagnostics.

According to him, drones will eliminate the need for technicians to climb towers or operate near live lines, which in turn reduces the risk of accidents and improves compliance with electrical safety norms.

He said AI-based image analysis will detect physical degradation, misalignment or damage in poles and wires across the distribution segment.

Basu added, that the system once put in place will also identify illegal power tapping through visible hooking from wires, using visual and thermal inspection methods.

The system will also identify vegetation growth near electric poles and power lines, which can pose serious risks to safety and uninterrupted supply, he said.

The expanded functionality will empower TSECL to maintain both transmission and distribution networks, prevent power theft, ensure vegetation control and enhance the reliability and safety of overall power supply to the state, he said.

The TSECL MD said, "Keeping in mind the advantages of switching over to technology-driven system, TSECL will introduce drone-based surveillance in the state shortly," he said.

Asserting that the drone-based surveillance will improve disaster assessment, he said rapid mapping of affected areas will help to prioritise restoration efforts.

