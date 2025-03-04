Tirupati, Mar 4 (PTI) In an effort to build Lord Venkateswara temples in all state capitals, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman B R Naidu has written to the chief ministers of several states, requesting them to allocate land for the construction of these temples.

Naidu, who oversees the world's wealthiest Hindu temple in Tirupati, wrote to the chief ministers following the instructions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

"TTD Trust Board chairman B R Naidu has requested the chief ministers of several states, through a letter issued on the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, to allocate free land in all state capitals for the construction of Srivari (deity) temples," said an official release.

Emphasising that temples are not merely spiritual centres, the TTD chairman noted that they also contribute to societal development and play a crucial role in promoting temple tourism.

"Everyone is moving towards spirituality. Every state capital should have a Venkateswara temple. Srivari temples should also be established in all major parts of the country," he said.

Naidu also highlighted the vital role temples play in "preserving culture and heritage".

