Vasai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): As the hearing on the bail plea of actor Sheezan Khan, an accused in the Tunisha Sharma death case, ended on Wednesday, the accused's advocate stated that Sheezan will get the bail this Friday.

Talking to reporters outside the Vasai court, advocate Shailendra Mishra said "Whatever arguments happened in the court, their advocate has not been able to give any proof. For the first time, it has emerged that Tunisha last spoke to her mother before her death.

He further called Sheezan's arrest illegal and said that the power of arrest has been misused.

"We have always cooperated but the power of arrest has been misused, and the arrest was illegal. Our all applications have been allowed. We will also get the bail, as there is no concrete proof. I am sure Sheezan will get bail on Friday.

He also accused Tunisha's advocate of interrupting and interfering during the hearings.

"Their advocate doesn't have etiquettes, he interrupts and interferes. No allegation regarding Hijab or Love Jihad is true, and Ali was a friend of Tunisha. My sympathies are with her mother, but blaming others is not okay. Had she taken corrective steps on December 23, the situation would be different," he further said.

On the other hand, Tunisha's family advocate Tarun Sharma said that a probe would also be carried out in connection to the alleged money given to Tunisha by her mother.

"Now the matter will be heard on January 13. Tunisha's mother had alleged that she had given Rs 2-3 lakh 2 months back, now that money will also be probed," he said.

Notably, the hearing for Sheezan's bail plea took place at the Vasai Court on Wednesday.

Sheezan Khan was reportedly dating Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two allegedly broke up their few-months-long relationship.

Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. (ANI)

