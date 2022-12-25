Waliv (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Co-star of actor Tunisha Sharma was arrested after a case of the abutment to suicide was registered against her, Waliv Police said in the early hours of Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sheezan Khan, against whom a case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered.

This comes after Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of a TV serial on Saturday.

"TV actress Tunisha Sharma death case | Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide. Police registered a case under section 306 of IPC," Waliv Police said.

Khan will be presented in court on Monday.

Earlier, according to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had allegedly hanged herself.

Police conducted an investigation on the spot and said that there was no suicide note recovered while adding that the reason for the suicide is not yet clear.

Police have said they will investigate the death of TV actor Tunisha Sharma from both the murder and suicide angles.

People present on the sets of the serial the actress was last working on, claimed that she had died by suicide.

Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She also worked in shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'.

The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'. (ANI)

