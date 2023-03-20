Patna, March 20 (PTI) Passengers at the Patna Junction railway station were in for a shock on Sunday when TV screens installed at the platforms displayed a porn video clip.

Also Read | Union Minister @DrJitendraSingh Chairs the 2nd Meeting of the Reconstituted Joint Hindi … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

Also Read | Pulling Down of Indian Flag at London Mission: UK Asked To Quickly Arrest Culprits Involved in Incident, Says Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra (Watch Video).

Confirming the incident, a railway official said on Monday the private operator who was given the contract has been "blacklisted" and booked in FIRs lodged separately by the RPF and GRP.

"A serious note was taken of the lapse when the matter was reported. The tender awarded to the operator concerned has been terminated forthwith and he is being blacklisted for any future contracts", said Virendra Kumar, chief public relations officer of East Central Railway zone.

"All TV screens installed by the operator have been disconnected. The RPF and GRP have registered separate FIRs in connection with the embarrassing incident. Investigations into it are on", he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)