Chandigarh, May 16 (PTI) Two members of a motorcycle-lifter gang that operates across states were arrested in Haryana's Ambala district on Monday, police said.

Twenty-two stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession, they added.

With their arrest, at least nine cases of motorcycle thefts in Ambala were solved, a spokesperson of the Haryana Police said.

"The gang was active in Haryana's Ambala and Punjab. The bikes recovered from the possession of the miscreants were stolen from Ambala and areas of Punjab like Lalru, Derabassi and Mohali," he said.

The accused were identified as Thakur Kapoor, a resident of Ambala, and Gurpreet Singh alias Guri of Punjab.

The accused confessed that they had stolen 28 motorcycles from different places in Ambala and Punjab, of which 22 have been recovered, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered and efforts to nab other members of the gang are on, he said.

