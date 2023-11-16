New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Two individuals were arrested for allegedly assaulting a 28-year-old labourer in the Vishnu Garden area under the Khyala police station in Delhi, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, on November 12, the victim was stopped by a youth named Ashok Yadav while he was on his way to a friend's house for dinner around 11 pm.

Yadav and his associates then allegedly physically assaulted him, during which the victim's pants were removed and a rod was inserted into his private parts. (ANI)

