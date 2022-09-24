New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 10 lakh in cash from a person and killing him in north Delhi's Narela area, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Akil (29), a resident of Sundar Nagari, and Arish (22), a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

On August 17, police got information that an injured person was lying near the police colony in Narela.

The injured, identified as Gurmeet Singh (50), a resident of Tilak Nagar, was admitted to a hospital. He died later, the police said.

During treatment, it came to notice that he sustained gunshot injury at left parietal bone. He was carrying a bag having Rs 10 lakh in cash and going to his company in Sonipat, Haryana. The cash was also found missing, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police checked over 500 CCTV cameras installed between Narela and Mustafabad. Both the suspects were identified. On the basis of technical surveillance, Akil was apprehended from Sunder Nagri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahala said.

Akil disclosed that he worked in the same company where Gurmeet Singh worked. He knew that Gurmeet brings cash from Tilak Nagar to distribute among the employees on daily basis, police said.

On August 17, he, along with Arish, reached the spot. Arish fired at Gurmeet and robbed his bag. Later, Arish was also arrested. Arish disclosed that he works at a bakery in Mustafabad. He met Akil who allured him to rob a person, police said.

Akil works as labour in scrap factory situated at Kundli. Two country-made pistols, Rs 6,31,000 in cash, four live cartridges and a motorcycle used in the commission of crime were recovered from their possession, they added.

