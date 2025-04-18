Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Police have arrested two people in Noida for allegedly attempting to murder a man following a dispute over a vehicle, an official said.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Central Noida Shakti Mohan Awasthi, said that the two accused have been identified as Lalit and Vikas and a licensed gun, which was used in the crime, has been recovered from the suspects.

"Two accused have been arrested by the Police Station Sector 63, Noida, for attempting a murder. Their names are Lalit and Vikas, and a four-wheeler has also been recovered from them. We have recovered a licensed gun from them, too, which they used for committing the crime," DCP Awasthi said.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the incident.

"The victim is under treatment. The incident happened after there was a clash over a vehicle moving," DCP Awasthi said. (ANI)

