Malappuram (Kerala) [India], July 18 (ANI): Kerala Police arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling 16 kilograms of cannabis in a fish transport vehicle in Edakkara in Kerala's Malappuram district on Friday.

The arrests were made by a team led by Edakkara Sub Inspector P Jayakrishnan, in collaboration with the DANSAF (District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force) team.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Anas (42), a native of Kolathur in Kondotty, and Hakeem (42), from Chirayamanangad in Thrissur, said the police.

The arrests followed a confidential tip received by Malappuram District Police Chief R Viswanadh. Acting on instructions from Nilambur DYSP Saju K. Abraham, Edakkara police and the DANSAF team conducted a joint operation at Muttikkadavu Poochakuthil at 2:00 PM today, said the police.

According to the police, the suspects were attempting to transport the cannabis disguised within a lorry carrying fish from Andhra Pradesh. To avoid detection, they had packed the cannabis in thermocol boxes and placed fish boxes on top.

The police stated that the accused confessed to having smuggled cannabis in a similar manner on previous occasions. Hakeem, one of the arrested, is also a convicted individual in an attempted murder case. Further investigations are underway, the police added. (ANI)

