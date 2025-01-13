Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested five persons, including two Bangladeshi nationals, for attempting to infiltrate and smuggle goods across the international border, the paramilitary force said on Monday.

A total of 535 banned Phensedyl bottles, 400 strips of Tapentadol and two cattle - which were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh — were seized. At the same time, 100 pigeons being smuggled from Bangladesh to India, were also recovered, the BSF said in a statement.

At Tarali 1 border outpost in South Bengal Frontier, jawans of the 143rd Battalion intercepted a suspicious person carrying a bag on Sunday night. The suspect fled under the cover of darkness, leaving behind 17 pigeons in the abandoned bag, the statement added.

In another operation, jawans of the 102nd Battalion at Gobardha rescued 83 pigeons from smugglers attempting to smuggle them from Bangladesh to India. The 88th Battalion in Malda district recovered two cattle from smugglers.

The arrested persons were handed over to Dhantala police station for further investigation, while the seized goods were sent to the appropriate departments. The rescued cattle were e-tagged and handed over to a foundation, and the pigeons were placed in the care of Basirhat forest department, the statement added.

