Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Three people, including two brothers, drowned in a water tank on Sunday in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said.

The incident happened in Aasan village of the district where one of them had gone drink water from the tank but slipped, and the two others also drowned trying to rescue him, SHO Thanwla Hira Lal said.

Also Read | Goa CM Pramod Sawant Says, 'Police To Crack Down on Massage Parlours From June 6, To Keep Eye on Illegal Activities in Civil Clothes'.

The deceased were identified as Gopal Ram (15), his brother Suresh (25), and Sabu Ram (25).

According to the police, Gopal Ram had gone to fetch some water and while doing so he slipped into the tank. Others two jumped into the tank too save him, eventually all three drowned.

Also Read | Hyderabad Gang Rape: Another Minor Girl Gang Raped in Telangana, Two Held for Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl.

Their bodies have been fished out and kept at a hospital mortuary for post mortem, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)